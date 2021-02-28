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The Zombie Apocalypse Is Here
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386 views • February 28, 2021
t Anarchapulco 2021: https://anarchapulco.com
Malibu event: https://aquarianalchemy.org/anarchapulco-satellite-event
Earthship Alchemy in Acapulco: http://triviumlinguistics.com/
Anarchapulco Watch Party: https://youtu.be/LVsITuj3kGE
Malibu event: https://aquarianalchemy.org/anarchapulco-satellite-event/
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to the TCV Summit: https://tcvsummit.com
Uncle Vigilante: https://youtu.be/voSUQmu5Bps
As video platforms shut down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
Our Decentralized DollarVigilante.tv Channel: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY Channel: https://lbry.tv/@DollarVigilante:b
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Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante
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FaceBook: https://facebook.com/DollarVigilante
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INTRO VID: Tom MacDonald - "Clown World":
https://youtu.be/koO35JqBQMI
CDC Zombie Page:
https://www.cdc.gov/cpr/zombie/
Wearing a sequined full-length gown to my vaccine appointment because it’s the EVENT OF MY YEAR: https://twitter.com/ashlieatkinson/status/1364289562734960641
Headbanging Leftist Loses It: https://twitter.com/TheKingIsBack80/status/1329786758041624578
European virologists get a training in 2019(Double exclamation mark) about how to LIE with statistics and create MAXIMUM FEAR: https://twitter.com/VitoCoinleone/status/1343986999938658304
UK hell minister:
https://twitter.com/DavidLevescont1/status/1314287705761742852
We Got Hoes in this House: https://twitter.com/BoliqueAna/status/1365643509290606596
South African Woman uses her own thong as mask after nearly being kicked out of store: https://nypost.com/2021/02/26/woman-wears-her-own-thong-as-mask-in-grocery-store
RTE Is Shite: https://twitter.com/AngloLolbert/status/1365271271181811712 (Well, do you watch the news?)
Don't forget your passport! - WEF: https://twitter.com/wef/status/1364258722898452481
Klaus Schwab's World Economic Forum (WEF) tweeted yesterday that "Lockdowns are quietly improving cities around the world," accompanied by a video showing deserted streets, empty factories, and grounded planes: https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1365630031427428352
We’re deleting this tweet. Lockdowns aren’t “quietly improving cities” around the world. But they are an important part of the public health response to COVID-19 - WEF: https://twitter.com/wef/status/1365614687514165248
Pfizer demanding full immunity from lawsuits from countries and taking their military bases as collateral: https://www.bitchute.com/video/7VlIFTPyl2XF
A snowbird returning to Canada after three months in the U.S. says the new border measures make her feel like a "criminal" in her own country: https://twitter.com/CTVNews/status/1365089005365256199
He’s right this is INSANE! Call the school and demand your child is not participating in this utter bull$hit!!!!: https://twitter.com/wakethesheepnow/status/1364223532234727432
Nobel Peace Prize Committee Informs Trump He Has Not Launched Enough Drone Strikes To Qualify: https://babylonbee.com/news/nobel-peace-prize-committee-informs-trump-he-has-not-launched-enough-drone-strikes-against-foreigners-to-qualify
Assad speaking against the moral degeneracy of liberalism: https://twitter.com/KotorMF/status/1365123646189162496
For the first time, there's now more anonymous #Bitcoin nodes in the world than public ones in the United States!: https://twitter.com/DocumentingBTC/status/1365694521913335813
Malibu event: https://aquarianalchemy.org/anarchapulco-satellite-event
Earthship Alchemy in Acapulco: http://triviumlinguistics.com/
Anarchapulco Watch Party: https://youtu.be/LVsITuj3kGE
Malibu event: https://aquarianalchemy.org/anarchapulco-satellite-event/
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to the TCV Summit: https://tcvsummit.com
Uncle Vigilante: https://youtu.be/voSUQmu5Bps
As video platforms shut down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
Our Decentralized DollarVigilante.tv Channel: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY Channel: https://lbry.tv/@DollarVigilante:b
Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b
Bitchute Channel: https://bitchute.com/channel/DkNYbFJKDPpX
153 News Channel: https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=The%20Dollar%20Vigilante
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedollarvigilante
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/DollarVigilante
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
FaceBook: https://facebook.com/DollarVigilante
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
INTRO VID: Tom MacDonald - "Clown World":
https://youtu.be/koO35JqBQMI
CDC Zombie Page:
https://www.cdc.gov/cpr/zombie/
Wearing a sequined full-length gown to my vaccine appointment because it’s the EVENT OF MY YEAR: https://twitter.com/ashlieatkinson/status/1364289562734960641
Headbanging Leftist Loses It: https://twitter.com/TheKingIsBack80/status/1329786758041624578
European virologists get a training in 2019(Double exclamation mark) about how to LIE with statistics and create MAXIMUM FEAR: https://twitter.com/VitoCoinleone/status/1343986999938658304
UK hell minister:
https://twitter.com/DavidLevescont1/status/1314287705761742852
We Got Hoes in this House: https://twitter.com/BoliqueAna/status/1365643509290606596
South African Woman uses her own thong as mask after nearly being kicked out of store: https://nypost.com/2021/02/26/woman-wears-her-own-thong-as-mask-in-grocery-store
RTE Is Shite: https://twitter.com/AngloLolbert/status/1365271271181811712 (Well, do you watch the news?)
Don't forget your passport! - WEF: https://twitter.com/wef/status/1364258722898452481
Klaus Schwab's World Economic Forum (WEF) tweeted yesterday that "Lockdowns are quietly improving cities around the world," accompanied by a video showing deserted streets, empty factories, and grounded planes: https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1365630031427428352
We’re deleting this tweet. Lockdowns aren’t “quietly improving cities” around the world. But they are an important part of the public health response to COVID-19 - WEF: https://twitter.com/wef/status/1365614687514165248
Pfizer demanding full immunity from lawsuits from countries and taking their military bases as collateral: https://www.bitchute.com/video/7VlIFTPyl2XF
A snowbird returning to Canada after three months in the U.S. says the new border measures make her feel like a "criminal" in her own country: https://twitter.com/CTVNews/status/1365089005365256199
He’s right this is INSANE! Call the school and demand your child is not participating in this utter bull$hit!!!!: https://twitter.com/wakethesheepnow/status/1364223532234727432
Nobel Peace Prize Committee Informs Trump He Has Not Launched Enough Drone Strikes To Qualify: https://babylonbee.com/news/nobel-peace-prize-committee-informs-trump-he-has-not-launched-enough-drone-strikes-against-foreigners-to-qualify
Assad speaking against the moral degeneracy of liberalism: https://twitter.com/KotorMF/status/1365123646189162496
For the first time, there's now more anonymous #Bitcoin nodes in the world than public ones in the United States!: https://twitter.com/DocumentingBTC/status/1365694521913335813
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