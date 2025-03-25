Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov provided insights into the recent negotiations between Russia and the United States, held in Riyadh on March 24. He stated that the discussions primarily focused on ensuring safe navigation in the Black Sea, as previously agreed upon by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Lavrov emphasized that the West continues to protect Ukraine while imposing increasing pressure on Russia. He also addressed the broader geopolitical context, underscoring the necessity of clear guarantees from Washington to Kyiv in order to ensure compliance with any future agreements. Lavrov also commented on President Trump's proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, stating that Russia supports the idea but insists on clear mechanisms to prevent provocations by Ukrainian forces. He criticized Kyiv's actions, citing recent attacks on Russian infrastructure, and stressed that Moscow would only consider agreements that are effectively enforced. According to Lavrov, while the U.S. holds the key to influencing Ukraine’s decisions, European nations appear more interested in undermining Washington’s role rather than working toward a peaceful resolution.

Sharing the Video and description found at, 'Freelensia' on YT.

Adding, highlights:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gives an interview following Monday’s 12-hour-long talks between Russian and US representatives in Riyadh. Here are the highlights:

🔊Russia cannot take Ukraine at its word

🔊Russia will need clear guarantees for the resumption of the Black Sea Initiative, which can only be the result of an order from Washington to Zelensky

🔊The talks in Riyadh focused primarily on safe navigation in the Black Sea

🔊The presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States are currently being briefed on the results of the Russian-US talks 🔊Moscow is in favor of resuming the Black Sea Initiative in a form more acceptable to all

🔊The US has heard the Russian Federation's signal on guarantees and understands that only they can achieve a positive result in stopping the terrorist attacks and Ukraine’s aggression

🔊Russia at the meeting with the US in Riyadh demanded that there be "no ambiguities" in the new Black Sea Initiative.

Adding:

🚫Western media BLACKOUT: Ukraine’s cold-blooded killings of Russian journalists go UNREPORTED

A quick search of Western mainstream media reveals no outcry, not even a mention of the cold-blooded attack in the Lugansk People's Republic.

Why? Because exposing the truth doesn’t fit their narrative. Journalists are being erased to cover up Ukraine’s atrocities.