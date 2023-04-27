Tucker Reappears In 8PM Time Slot, But Not With Fox -- Which Just Suffered "Catastrophic" Ratings Crash

After Tucker Carlson's surprise split from Fox News, the #1 rated cable news host in history re-emerged from his home office on Wednesday to offer a stunning 8PM monologue covering his thoughts on the media landscape, and his future.

According to Carlson, one of the things one notices when one takes a little 'time off' is "how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are. They're completely irrelevant. They mean nothing.

"In five years we won't even remember that we had them... and yet, at the same time, the undeniably big topics - the ones that will define our future - get virtually no discussion at all. War, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power, natural resources. When was the last time you heard a legitimate debate about any of those issues?"

"Debates like that are not permitted in American media," Carlson continued, adding "Both political parties, and their donors, have reached consensus on what benefits them - and they actively collude to shut down any conversation about it.

"Suddenly the United States looks like a one-party state," Carlson said.

Continued...https://www.zerohedge.com/political/tucker-reappears-8pm-time-slot-not-fox-which-just-suffered-catastrophic-ratings-crash

