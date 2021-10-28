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Guitar Lesson 3 Promo for Subscribestar Channel
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11 views • October 28, 2021
Just uploaded "Guitar Lesson 3" video to Subscribestar. Practice tips, controlling dynamics on guitar, time values, tone control, proper articulation of "Smoke On the Water", notes on string 2, three new songs. This video & all of the following content, plus piano & music education material are available to subscribers for as affordable a cost as $1 per month. PDF downloads included.
I'm adding content daily:
Guitar Topics:
Faure Pavane opus 50 -https://www.subscribestar.com/posts/447030
Guitar Tuning Video – https://www.subscribestar.com/posts/436860 Synchronization Speed https://www.subscribestar.com/posts/431606 Malaguena for Beginners https://www.subscribestar.com/posts/414594
Malaguena Part 2 – https://www.subscribestar.com/posts/415340
Guitar Lesson 1 – https://www.subscribestar.com/posts/449739
Guitar Lesson 3
www.pianoguitarnoel.com
I'm adding content daily:
Guitar Topics:
Faure Pavane opus 50 -https://www.subscribestar.com/posts/447030
Guitar Tuning Video – https://www.subscribestar.com/posts/436860 Synchronization Speed https://www.subscribestar.com/posts/431606 Malaguena for Beginners https://www.subscribestar.com/posts/414594
Malaguena Part 2 – https://www.subscribestar.com/posts/415340
Guitar Lesson 1 – https://www.subscribestar.com/posts/449739
Guitar Lesson 3
www.pianoguitarnoel.com
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