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‘You’re Such a D*ck!’ – Maskless Liar NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Confronted About COVID-1984 HOAX
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134 views • November 24, 2020
Governor Murphy is out enjoying a dinner with his family while he tells his state to restrict Thanksgiving gatherings and harasses gym owners.
“Oh my God, Murphy, you are such a dick,” one woman said, as another is heard saying, “How you doing? How you doing? You having fun with your family in the meantime? You’re having all kind of other bullshit going on at your house?”
Murphy continued to cut his steak and smile.
“Are you guys a little too drunk?” one of Murphy’s sons asked. “Can you put your mask on?”
“No I’m not drunk, as a matter of fact,” one woman said. “You can go f*ck yourself, how’s that? I don’t need a f*cking mask! You know why I don’t need a mask? Because there ain’t nothing f*cking wrong with me.”
“You don’t have a mask on,” the woman said scolding Murphy’s son.
Murphy actually put a mask on after being browbeaten by the women!
“Oh my God, Murphy, you are such a dick,” one woman said, as another is heard saying, “How you doing? How you doing? You having fun with your family in the meantime? You’re having all kind of other bullshit going on at your house?”
Murphy continued to cut his steak and smile.
“Are you guys a little too drunk?” one of Murphy’s sons asked. “Can you put your mask on?”
“No I’m not drunk, as a matter of fact,” one woman said. “You can go f*ck yourself, how’s that? I don’t need a f*cking mask! You know why I don’t need a mask? Because there ain’t nothing f*cking wrong with me.”
“You don’t have a mask on,” the woman said scolding Murphy’s son.
Murphy actually put a mask on after being browbeaten by the women!
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