A fighter with the call sign Manul solo destroyed four American Bradleys worth almost $12 million
The Prisoner
Published 15 hours ago

🇷🇺🇺🇦 Before your eyes, the Armed Forces of Ukraine became poorer by almost $12 million. A fighter with the call sign Manul solo destroyed four American Bradleys.

Source @Intel Slava Z


atgmsafubradleys

