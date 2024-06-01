A fighter with the call sign Manul solo destroyed four American Bradleys worth almost $12 million

🇷🇺🇺🇦 Before your eyes, the Armed Forces of Ukraine became poorer by almost $12 million. A fighter with the call sign Manul solo destroyed four American Bradleys.
Source @Intel Slava Z
