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Wahmen Hate the Manosphere (and want you to hate it, too) | Live From The Lair
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57 views • February 12, 2020
Calling a man an "Incel" now is the new way feminists use to say, "You can't get laid because you have a small penis." Same old shit, new packaging. You're not fooling anyone, ladies.
The Propaganda: https://www.technologyreview.com/s/615155/the-manosphere-is-getting-more-toxic-as-angry-men-join-the-incels/
Purchase "Red Days" on Amazon today, featuring Badd Popp!
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Video Throwbacks
System Surfers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VBL4ThmjowE
Put Up or Prenup
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zHVZa5bGQrI
The Propaganda: https://www.technologyreview.com/s/615155/the-manosphere-is-getting-more-toxic-as-angry-men-join-the-incels/
Purchase "Red Days" on Amazon today, featuring Badd Popp!
Digital: https://www.amazon.com/Red-Days-Sergio-Cantu/dp/B082P79KVC
Blu-ray and DVD: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B082BWR4G5
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.dailymotion.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Video Throwbacks
System Surfers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VBL4ThmjowE
Put Up or Prenup
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zHVZa5bGQrI
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