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VERNON COLEMAN FORBIDDEN TRUTHS (MIRRORED)
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479 views • December 29, 2020
VERNON COLEMAN FORBIDDEN TRUTHS (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel michael.1964 at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/H9aHViktDFLt/

International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains how and why politicians, scientists and the media are terrorising the public and giving a vastly exaggerated idea of the danger of covid-19. Dr Coleman also explains that the tests being used to check for covid-19 are ludicrously inaccurate and could be used to sustain the myth of covid-19 long after the disease has disappeared. He shows why parents may have to think about saying 'goodbye' forever when they send their children to school.
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com The transcripts of the videos that YouTube banned are also on the website.
Please feel free to share this video.


Category People & Family
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
vaccinespandemicdeathsschoolsunemploymentpovertymaskshungerlockdowncoronavirussocial distancing
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