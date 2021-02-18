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These DELICIOUS Almond CHOCOLATE Buttercups are AWESOME!!! Check it out!
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110 views • February 18, 2021
Welcome back! In today's video Elisha Berkeley will be showing you how to make Chocolate Almond Butter for all you chocolate foodie fans out there. You will need to have a jar of Almond butter for this recipe. If you want to learn how to make your own homemade DIY Almond butter, click the link here : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sd_t0qDgJMo so lets jump right into the process.
* If you want to make homemade Almond Butter go to: https://berkeleychefs.com/how-to-make-chocolate-almond-buttercups/
Link to subscribe to our YouTube Channel: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Join our email list at: https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
Link to watch more of Elisha Berkeley Cooking : https://www.youtube.com/watch v=DCIL6EIUDx8&list=PLUaQ-tq3AVKYMOZ0H5QuuJKMytKgzXHoj
* If you want to make homemade Almond Butter go to: https://berkeleychefs.com/how-to-make-chocolate-almond-buttercups/
Link to subscribe to our YouTube Channel: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Join our email list at: https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
Link to watch more of Elisha Berkeley Cooking : https://www.youtube.com/watch v=DCIL6EIUDx8&list=PLUaQ-tq3AVKYMOZ0H5QuuJKMytKgzXHoj
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