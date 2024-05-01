One Way To Push Back: Lawsuits

The universities are pretty far gone.

These demonstrators are maybe half students; the rest are outside agitators being paid for by NGOs, Soros, Rockefeller etc.

The DOJ won’t do its job.

Even if the police do, DAs will let them all go.

What you can do is sue them.





The full episode is linked below.





Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3578: C-Suite Brief; Billions Sent To Supercharge Immigration (1 May 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4sogtk-episode-3578-c-suite-brief-billions-sent-to-supercharge-immigration.html