4. MMS BOLIVIA: Senate Approves the legal use and perscriptions of ClO2 to the public. This is Big!

For a whole country to openly and legally approve the use of ClO2 for consumption, sales and doctor perscriptions is HUGE! Bolivia is demonstrating that saving lives is more important than upholding old policies and laws with organized medicine practices. Keep in mind that, at the very same time, people are being arrested in the U.S. for promoting the exact same thing (Grenon brothers), and our own FDA has actively warned us that it is a dangerous chemical. For me, this is one of those times where it is acutally more exiting to watch the story of politics and drama unfold than it is to learn about what ClO2 is doing to help people in their health. Which country will be next to approve ClO2? How many overwhelmed hospitals and deaths will be necessary before a government will be willing to at least legalize ClO2 as a public treatment. In the end, let the results of the ClO2 trials dictate if this works or not.