🔥'The Americans picked the wrong country to learn geography' — Iran crushes US ambitions

A new video posted by Press TV highlights a hard reality the US seems to be relearning: geography still rules.

From Mark Twain’s quip to 16th-century admiral Afonso de Albuquerque, history has long understood one thing — whoever controls the Strait of Hormuz controls the lifeline of global trade.

📍 Just 34 km wide at its narrowest point, this corridor carries around 20% of global oil and LNG, as well as massive shares of fertilizers, metals, and industrial inputs.

⚠️ And it doesn’t stop at energy.

Close Hormuz — and the world faces fertilizer shortages, disrupted food production, collapsing supply chains, and spiraling inflation.

👉 The lesson isn’t new. Empires have tried to dominate this region for centuries. Few succeeded.

Iran isn’t just a country on the map — it’s a civilization rooted in one of the most strategic crossroads on Earth.

💥 And as the video suggests, in this clash between geography and ambition, history tends to favor the former.

Adding:

Iranian lesson to UN US Empire in "Rules based international order"

"Iran is not a party to the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. Therefore, it is not bound by its treaty-based provisions.

As the main coastal State within whose territorial sea the Strait of Hormuz lies, Iran has the legitimate and legal right to take necessary and proportionate measures to address emerging security threats, ensure safe navigation, and prevent the misuse of the Strait of Hormuz for hostile or military purposes.

Any disruption to maritime transport in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, and its consequences, lie with the U.S., whose unlawful actions endanger international navigation.

Lasting stability and security in the Persian Gulf and the wider region can only be achieved through a durable and permanent cessation of aggression against Iran, supplemented by credible guarantees of non-recurrence, and full respect for the legitimate sovereign rights and interests of Iran."

🐻This might come as a huge shock to most Westoid supremacists - but "the axis of evil" has legal departments and international law on its side... While the Epsteinite Exceptionals and their house slaves and serfs have incoherent ramblings of dementia patients and uneducated "experts".

One must applaud Iranians for their ability to keep a straight face in dealing with the "rules based" West.





🔴 @DDGeopolitics



