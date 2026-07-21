Trump Towers Dubai - next Iranian Target?

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Spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces:
"In response to the malice and terrorist actions of the American-Zionist enemies, and their targeting of residential homes and the Iranian people in various cities, the Armed Forces of Islamic Republic of Iran, in a retaliatory move, will target the residences of American and Zionist regime commanders and political officials in the region and occupied territories."
https://trumpinternationaltower.ae/
https://www.msn.com/en-in/news/world/hit-the-brand-hit-the-man-trump-s-gulf-towers-on-iran-s-target-list/ar-AA285KIv
Source @Real World News
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