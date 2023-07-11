Adrenochrome Is Real

The Opium Of Elites?
* With Sound Of Freedom’s runaway success, the topic of adrenochrome has returned to mainstream discussion.
* Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai describes how adrenochrome is synthesized — and how a child’s body might be induced to produce it.
* Delayed truth is deadly.
The Stew Peters Show | 11 July 2023
https://rumble.com/v2zgstq-dr.-shiva-details-adrenochrome-horrors-trafficked-children-tortured-for-che.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.