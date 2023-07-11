Create New Account
Adrenochrome Is Real
Son of the Republic
Published 21 hours ago

The Opium Of Elites?

* With Sound Of Freedom’s runaway success, the topic of adrenochrome has returned to mainstream discussion.

* Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai describes how adrenochrome is synthesized — and how a child’s body might be induced to produce it.

* Delayed truth is deadly.


The Stew Peters Show | 11 July 2023

https://rumble.com/v2zgstq-dr.-shiva-details-adrenochrome-horrors-trafficked-children-tortured-for-che.html

evilhuman traffickingsatanismchild abusetorturechild traffickingadrenochromered pillkidnappingenslavementsrahuman slaverysatanic ritual abuseredpillshiva ayyaduraiwhite rabbitmel gibsonchild slaveryjim caviezelstew peterssound of freedom

