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Prophetic Alert: Governments Fulfilling Prophecy
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29 views • May 06, 2020
May 4, 2020
Israeli News Live
Yet again the actions of the world government hit a Biblical milestone over-looked by the church. Sadly many ministers parrot the 501c Clergy response agenda as faithful hirelings of the state.
Cover photo by Steven
Source: https://youtu.be/gFzc-f49QfU
Israeli News Live
Yet again the actions of the world government hit a Biblical milestone over-looked by the church. Sadly many ministers parrot the 501c Clergy response agenda as faithful hirelings of the state.
Cover photo by Steven
Source: https://youtu.be/gFzc-f49QfU
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