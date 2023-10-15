The Jews who God calls: "satan"

A Jew is someone who loves and serves God with all of their heart, mind, soul, and strength.
The name Jew comes from the name Judah, which means –To Praise The Lord.
Judah, one of the 12-sons of Jacob, was given the land in Israel, by God, Genesis 12 thru 15.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.