Create New Account
The Jews who God calls: "satan"
channel image
imagebearer
4 Subscribers
150 views
Published 16 hours ago

A Jew is someone who loves and serves God with all of their heart, mind, soul, and strength.

The name Jew comes from the name Judah, which means –To Praise The Lord.

Judah, one of the 12-sons of Jacob, was given the land in Israel, by God, Genesis 12 thru 15.

Keywords
the word of godthe word of truththe word of spirit

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket