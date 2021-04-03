Open mind and closed minds. Breakthrough

To be open minded one must not be closed, which means one must have no threats present, no danger. To walk with an open mind is to walk through the unknown, through the fire, through the flood, and peacefully or unthreatened by the chaos.

We must connect with our inner most selves, discover that spiritual connection, that inner knowing, inner confidence, so we can be unthreatened and unafraid then and only then can the mind open, because you’ve won your battles with the threats and now there is peace and harmony. You find this level of inner peace and open up the mind

The beautiful thing about open mindedness is connection! You can now talk to anyone about anything openly, without bias or being triggered by the idea associated with a word that signals danger. You begin to see empathy, and concern in the eyes and body of those you speak with and you begin to learn, and realize their souls may be just and moral. You begin to realize we are the same and that we all struggle. And a closed mind isn’t someone who is ignorant, it is someone who feels threatened by some obstacle in their life, that is why they built a wall, and closed off to the environment around them to defend themselves from the threats they perceive.