Amos did not bring the upbeat message of today's prosperity preachers; instead, he spoke out forcefully against sin and cried for people to repent. God was grieving over the fact that the virgin Israel did not exist anymore. The people had embraced idolatry, judges were corrupt, the poor were oppressed, sexual immorality was rampant, drunkenness was the norm and the Kabbalah was spreading far and wide.

The laws of God had been swept aside and Amos declared it was judgment time! God told the people of Israel it was futile to trust in military power because He would allow them to be conquered. The people were warned that many would be killed and the rest brought to other nations as captives if they did not repent.

There were two future warnings that have not yet been fulfilled. A famine for the Word of God and a promise that will God would bring back a remnant of Israelite's to the land. Amos warned they would suffer death and destruction if they continued to live sinfully. The condition in Israel was no different than today, and if the Lord harshly judged the northern kingdom, then the message of Amos should be taken seriously since God is not a respecter of persons.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2017/RLJ-1608.pdf

RLJ-1608 -- JULY 16, 2017

ISRAEL: PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE Part 4: The Warnings of Amos

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays at 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm