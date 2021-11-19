The Vision Host Sherri Lynn

Britney Spears is Free, Bannon Report, Kyle is Innocent and Election Fraud Revealed Proof! Live Free and Be Happy in Jesus name! Sorry for the language on part.



Proverbs 6: 20-23 A false witness that speaketh lies, and he that soweth discord among brethren.



20 My son, keep thy father's commandment, and forsake not the law of thy mother:



21 Bind them continually upon thine heart, and tie them about thy neck.



22 When thou goest, it shall lead thee; when thou sleepest, it shall keep thee; and when thou awakest, it shall talk with thee.



23 For the commandment is a lamp; and the law is light; and reproofs of instruction are the way of life:



12 Instances - Page 1 of 1 - Sort by Book Order



Ezekiel 12:24 |

For there shall be no more any vain vision nor flattering divination within the house of Israel.



Acts 16:16 |

And it came to pass, as we went to prayer, a certain damsel possessed with a spirit of divination met us, which brought her masters much gain by soothsaying:



Ezekiel 21:23

And it shall be unto them as a false divination in their sight, to them that have sworn oaths: but he will call to remembrance the iniquity, that they may be taken.



Deuteronomy 18:10

There shall not be found among you any one that maketh his son or his daughter to pass through the fire, or that useth divination, or an observer of times, or an enchanter, or a witch,



Ezekiel 21:21

For the king of Babylon stood at the parting of the way, at the head of the two ways, to use divination: he made his arrows bright, he consulted with images, he looked in the liver.



Numbers 23:23

Surely there is no enchantment against Jacob, neither is there any divination against Israel: according to this time it shall be said of Jacob and of Israel, What hath God wrought!



Ezekiel 13:7

Have ye not seen a vain vision, and have ye not spoken a lying divination, whereas ye say, The LORD saith it; albeit I have not spoken?



Ezekiel 21:22

At his right hand was the divination for Jerusalem, to appoint captains, to open the mouth in the slaughter, to lift up the voice with shouting, to appoint battering rams against the gates, to cast a mount, and to build a fort.



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God Bless,

Sherri Lynn