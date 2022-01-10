Dr. Mark McLaughlin - "Cognitive Dominance: A Brain Surgeon's Quest to Out-think Fear"

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On Monday, Dec 27, 2021 @ 3:30 PM EST
Guest: Dr. Mark McLaughlin
Topic: Cognitive Dominance: A Brain Surgeon’s Quest to Out-think Fear
https://www.markmclaughlinmd.com/
Bio:
Mark McLaughlin, MD, FACS, FAANS is a practicing board-certified neurosurgeon, a national media commentator, author of the book Cognitive Dominance: A Brain Surgeon’s Quest to Out-Think Fear, and acclaimed keynote speaker.
He is the founder of Princeton Brain and Spine Care where he practices surgery focusing on trigeminal neuralgia and cervical spine surgery. McLaughlin is also a thought leader in performance enhancement and physician hospital relations.
His interests extend beyond medicine and speaking engagements. McLaughlin coaches youth wrestling and he co-founded and funded Trenton Youth Wrestling, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing inner city boys and girls with skills gained through wrestling and working with mentors.
With
Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss
https://linktr.ee/GraceAsagra
www.quantumnurse.life
www.graceasagra/com