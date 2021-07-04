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What Secretariat Can Teach Us About SARS-CoV-2 vaccines.
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182 views • July 04, 2021
The surge of new cases of COVID-delta in Israel has produced a tripling in the number of delta variant cases in the past 10 days. Of those patients described as "serious cases" 94% are in critical condition or on ventilators. Of these new COVID-delta cases, 50% have been reported in people that were fully vaccinated. Time to take a look at the video from the 1973 Belmont Stakes in which Secretariat won by 25 lengths. There are lessons there that even a horse can teach us.
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