Told ‘Expert Fauci’ Must Be Listened to Massachusetts Town Hall Bursts Out in Laughter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Massachusetts — along with the rest of New England— is a stronghold of the Virus Taliban, but it seems even there there are some normal people left, at least there are in Holden.
Source https://twitter.com/turtleboyphone/status/1425682966018236419
Aidan Kearney
Further Info
https://anti-empire.com/video-entire-massachusetts-town-hall-bursts-out-in-laughter-when-told-expert-fauci-must-be-listened-to/