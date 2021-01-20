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20 janvier 2021 | La vue depuis le cortège de Biden alors qu'il se dirigeait vers le Capitole
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160 views • January 22, 2021
La vidéo se passe de tout commentaire.
L'homme est illégitime, et l'armée ne peut tolérer d'avoir pour chef suprême un traître à la République.
Source vidéo :
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U1lEp8vU7ewF/
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
GAB :
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
L'homme est illégitime, et l'armée ne peut tolérer d'avoir pour chef suprême un traître à la République.
Source vidéo :
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U1lEp8vU7ewF/
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
GAB :
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
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