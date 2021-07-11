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TASA - July 05, 2021 - 3) Criminals most Favorite Technique is Divide and Conquer - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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10 views • July 11, 2021
Their government have 80 Millions codes enforcing on their citizens (Their Slaves) but our government has only the 10 Amendments. If Man kind can't keep up with 10 lines of Law, how about 80 Million lines of codes? Corporate codes were not meant to help, they were created by criminals to complicate life and to torture man kind through modern slavery using complicated codes under the Sea Jurisdiction.
For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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