JUDGEMENT FOR THE SIN OF FORNICATION-EXCEPT YOU REPENT-CELESTIAL

PLEASE READ...CELESTIAL THE MASTER"S VOICE https://the-masters-voice.com/

(EDITED) VIDEO COVERS THE SIN OF FORNICATION AND TOUCHES ON ABORTION

WOE TO THOSE WHO CONCEIVE SIN UPON THEIR BEDS, THEN WHEN MORNING COMES THEY RISE AND PERFORM IT." Woe to those who plan wickedness, who work out evil on their beds. When morning comes they do it, because it is within their power. (Micah 2:1)Hear the word of the Lord: ANY WHO HAVE COMMITTED OR STILL COMMIT FORNICATION WILL BE JUDGED IN FULL. IF THEY DO NOT REPENT EVEN OF PAST DEEDS THEIR SIN SHALL BE UNPON THEM UNTIL THEY CONFESS AND REPENT OF IT.