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How Many Excuses Do YOU Make?
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21 views • May 04, 2022
It's really not that hard to listen to and obey Jesus. His teachings are so simple that a child can understand them. Yes, they challenge every aspect of the lifestyle we've been raised to live, but that's only because most of us haven't been raised to obey Jesus... we've been raised to do just the opposite (and that is especially true in "Christian" churches today). If you want to be a follower of Jesus, you need to forget all the excuses you've been trained to shoot back with, whenever you're confronted with the commands of Christ. You need to be born again. Maybe this video will give you the spiritual wake-up call that is needed for that to happen.
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