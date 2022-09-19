Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom - 9/19/22 - 9/24 Freedom Group Gathering & more

In today's chat, we start with an overview of what participants can expect in the Monadnock Gathering of Freedom Groups event on Saturday September 24, 2022 from 1-5PM in Swanzey NH (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/monadnock-gathering-of-freedom-groups-tickets-395962403207). This event aims to promote community resilience by helping individuals find others who live near them so they can create localized support groups. We then go on to discuss the broad medical malfeasance being witnessed over the past 2+ years, continuing vax mandates, the economy, the growing realization of fascist/totalitarian overreach of governments captured by corporations, and other pandemic-related issues.
For more information, visit www.RiseUpNH.org.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.