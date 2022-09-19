Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom - 9/19/22 - 9/24 Freedom Group Gathering & more

In today's chat, we start with an overview of what participants can expect in the Monadnock Gathering of Freedom Groups event on Saturday September 24, 2022 from 1-5PM in Swanzey NH (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/monadnock-gathering-of-freedom-groups-tickets-395962403207). This event aims to promote community resilience by helping individuals find others who live near them so they can create localized support groups. We then go on to discuss the broad medical malfeasance being witnessed over the past 2+ years, continuing vax mandates, the economy, the growing realization of fascist/totalitarian overreach of governments captured by corporations, and other pandemic-related issues.

For more information, visit www.RiseUpNH.org.




