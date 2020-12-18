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The Numbers Don’t Lie_Arizona
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109 views • December 18, 2020
America! Watch this. A detailed explanation using official AZ Secretary of State raw data.
Over 700,000 votes stolen from @realDonaldTrump
and given to Biden
The Numbers Don’t Lie: Data Scientists Break Down Voter Fraud in Arizona and It’s Shocking – 790,000 Laundered Votes Injected Into the System
Over 700,000 votes stolen from @realDonaldTrump
and given to Biden
The Numbers Don’t Lie: Data Scientists Break Down Voter Fraud in Arizona and It’s Shocking – 790,000 Laundered Votes Injected Into the System
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