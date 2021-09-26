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Zohar: The Aztecs, Quetzalcoatl’s Link to the Sumerian God Enki, and Florentine Codex [25.09.2021]
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68 views • September 26, 2021
Could the legendary Aztlan be a missing link that connects the Annunaki with the post-deluge Atlantean migration and ancient American civilizations? Explore the origin and demise of the Aztecs that indicate greater forces battling behind the scenes, influencing human culture and beliefs.
The similarity found within the accounts of the ancient gods of the Aztec, Sumerian and Christian beliefs may suggest that these cultures were influenced by the same beings in the ancient world. As our panel of experts dig into the commonalities of these legends, we begin to see a clearer picture of the origins of the Aztec people and their belief of extraterrestrial beings as their gods, which may have enabled their eventual demise.
Ancient Civilizations Series - follow this link to learn more - https://bit.ly/Ancient_Civilizations_...
What is GAIA? - World’s Largest Online Media Library of over 9000 Alternative Media Genre Films/Original Shows and much much more… Check It Out - follow this link http://bit.ly/What_Is_Gaia What other TV SHOWS DOES GAIA HAVE? Find out NOW - follow this link http://bit.ly/Whats_On_Gaia Are there movies on GAIA? YES! Follow this link - http://bit.ly/Gaia_Has_Movies
22,129 views Premiered Sep 25, 2021
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
470K subscribers
https://youtu.be/eL320zA0CuI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
The similarity found within the accounts of the ancient gods of the Aztec, Sumerian and Christian beliefs may suggest that these cultures were influenced by the same beings in the ancient world. As our panel of experts dig into the commonalities of these legends, we begin to see a clearer picture of the origins of the Aztec people and their belief of extraterrestrial beings as their gods, which may have enabled their eventual demise.
Ancient Civilizations Series - follow this link to learn more - https://bit.ly/Ancient_Civilizations_...
What is GAIA? - World’s Largest Online Media Library of over 9000 Alternative Media Genre Films/Original Shows and much much more… Check It Out - follow this link http://bit.ly/What_Is_Gaia What other TV SHOWS DOES GAIA HAVE? Find out NOW - follow this link http://bit.ly/Whats_On_Gaia Are there movies on GAIA? YES! Follow this link - http://bit.ly/Gaia_Has_Movies
22,129 views Premiered Sep 25, 2021
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
470K subscribers
https://youtu.be/eL320zA0CuI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
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