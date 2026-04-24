CONFIRMED: Food Crisis Is Coming | MAHA’s John Klar

See Marjory Wildcraft’s FREE Growing Food Webinar at https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/free-prepare-webinar-how-to-grow

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MUST Sign up as a VIP to see certain peptides like Retatrutide at https://limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134

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See the Peptide stack for weight loss stack in the Ultimate Peptide Guide for Weight Loss and Muscle Preservation at https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

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John Klar, small farm advocate, food freedom expert, and MAHA advisor, joins the program to discuss the sustained real-world pressures facing farmers today. From relentless competition with large corporations to burdensome legislation that can make it increasingly difficult to grow food, raise livestock, and remain economically viable, John explains why so many family farms are under growing strain.

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We also discuss how the current Iran war has intensified already fragile conditions, with potential supply chain disruptions in fertilizer, fuel, and other critical agricultural inputs. John shares why these mounting pressures could have serious consequences for food prices, food security, and the long-term resilience of local farming communities.

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In addition, we examine how moves toward greater centralization of the global food supply are creating regulatory burdens that may increase vulnerability rather than strengthen stability. This is an important conversation on the future of farming, food freedom, and why supporting local producers matters now more than ever.

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You can learn more about John Klar and purchase his book at https://SmallFarmRepublic.com

* MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further