AI’s answer to THIS question shows it could SURPASS HUMANS
High Hopes
Published Yesterday
Glenn Beck


June 19, 2023


Artificial Intelligence is developing at a terrifying rate, and now it can reason just like a human brain can — but at even faster speeds. In this clip, Glenn explains why a recent answer A.I. gave about stacking objects truly is ‘disturbing’ and hints that this type of technology may soon SURPASS humans. Plus, AGI is right around the corner. Glenn explains what that may mean for our future…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kn5v8agl6ZE

