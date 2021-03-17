TLicense Owner - Robert VopelakLicense Number - 305017his Specific License is granted by Artlist Ltd (hereinafter: "Artlist"), to: Robert Vopelak (hereinafter: the"Client") as of 06 Mar 2021, regarding the use of the song The Girl Who Played the Flute (The ResonantUniverse) created byDavid Benedict (hereinafter: the "Song") by the Client;Artlist hereby grants the Client a non-exclusive, worldwide and perpetual license to integrate and synchronizethe Song into an audio-visual work (hereinafter: the "Project") and use the Song as part of the Project inaccordance with Artlist's Terms of Use (www.artlist.io).This License allows the Client to commercially use and otherwise exploit the Song as part of the Project as wellas to allow others to do so.For the avoidance of doubt, the Client is hereunder granted with the right to perform and reproduce the Song inpublic as part of the Project and the Artist waived any accruing remuneration and royalties that it would beotherwise entitled to for such public reproduction of the Song, including any remuneration that would be chargedJoin Robert V and Trina Phoenix with Slightly Slanted Sleuth (Steve)Where we are going to ask the question " Why"So can we get some answers? Help from the Soul Tribe.Lets put our heads together and get some answers. We can do anything.If you have questions or would like to be on the show email Milky Way Soul Tribe EmailBrighteonMilky Way Soul Tribe EmailBrighteonFair Use Act Disclaimer This site is for educational purposes only. Fair Use Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Fair Use Definition Fair use is a doctrine in United States copyright law that allows limited use of copyrighted material without requiring permission from the rights holders, such as commentary, criticism, news reporting, research, teaching or scholarship. It provides for the legal, non-licensed citation or incorporation of copyrighted material in another author’s work under a four-factor balancing test.