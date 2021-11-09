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How Blood is Effected Directly with Pfizer - No Wonder People are Keeling Over
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40 views • November 09, 2021
Dr Fleming on InfoWars sharing the latest observational proof that Pfizer 'vaccines' effect quite clearly beginning with clotting and damaging the blood cells that no longer hold oxygen!
After releasing a 32-minute detailed presentation documenting his shocking findings when analyzing the Pfizer COVID vaccine, the call for action to stop injecting the population NOW.
Credit Dr Richard Fleming and InfoWars
www.flemingmethod.com
www.infowars.com
After releasing a 32-minute detailed presentation documenting his shocking findings when analyzing the Pfizer COVID vaccine, the call for action to stop injecting the population NOW.
Credit Dr Richard Fleming and InfoWars
www.flemingmethod.com
www.infowars.com
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