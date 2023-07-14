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Unstoppable Food Episode 2: Hosanna Homestead #2: Midsummers Growth: Year One
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81 views • July 14, 2023

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In this episode of Unstoppable Food:


You can clearly see compared to some of our original footage just a few months ago, that our garden has taken off despite the North Florida heat! Some of our plants have grown about 15' in this time, and all are showing vigorous productive growth. Many varieties of flowers have died back, but those were all from the $1.99 wildflower packets. Still heavy in butterflies from our Mexican Sunflowers, which seem to grow like Kudzu in this heat.


I wish I had some Kudzu... and Japanese Knotweed... So called Invasive species that are essentially Unstoppable Superfood and Delicious!



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Keywords
food supplygardeningrabbitsfood shortageseggsdroughtlivestockwater supplyself sustainabilityfood crisisfodderfood plant fireskudzuegg pricesegg shortagesunstoppable foodhosanna homesteadmexican sunflowershistoric droughtfood and produce centersbackyard farmsfarm confiscation
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