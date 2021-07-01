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I'm in the Mood for LOVE - 2021

1Co 13:4 Love is patient and kind. Love is not jealous or boastful or proud

1Co 13:5 or rude. It does not demand its own way. It is not irritable, and it keeps no record of being wronged.

1Co 13:6 It does not rejoice about injustice but rejoices whenever the truth wins out.

1Co 13:7 Love never gives up, never loses faith, is always hopeful, and endures through every circumstance.

1Co 13:8 Prophecy and speaking in unknown languages and special knowledge will become useless. But love will last forever!

1Co 13:9 Now our knowledge is partial and incomplete, and even the gift of prophecy reveals only part of the whole picture!

1Co 13:10 But when full understanding comes, these partial things will become useless.

1Co 13:11 When I was a child, I spoke and thought and reasoned as a child. But when I grew up, I put away childish things.

1Co 13:12 Now we see things imperfectly as in a cloudy mirror, but then we will see everything with perfect clarity. All that I know now is partial and incomplete, but then I will know everything completely, just as God now knows me completely.

1Co 13:13 Three things will last forever—faith, hope, and love—and the greatest of these is love.



1Jn_4:8 But anyone who does not love does not know God, for God is love.

1Jn_4:16 We know how much God loves us, and we have put our trust in His love. God is love, and all who live in love live in God, and God lives in them.