Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Lou Dobbs: Congress Should Be in Special Session to Conduct Impeachment Inquiry of Biden
channel image
GalacticStorm
2089 Subscribers
Shop now
14 views
Published a day ago

Lou Dobbs: Congress Should Be in Special Session to Conduct Impeachment Inquiry of Biden


“Anyone who believes that impeaching this president shouldn’t be a priority, I think has to reconsider.”


Lou Dobbs wishes that Congress were in special session with the sole purpose of conducting an impeachment inquiry of President Biden.


Watch our LIVE coverage of @realMikeLindell’s Election Summit here: https://rumble.com/v38609z-special-live-from-mike-lindells-plan-revealed-stage-speakers.html

Keywords
lou dobbspresident donald j trumpelection crime bureau summit

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket