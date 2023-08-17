Lou Dobbs: Congress Should Be in Special Session to Conduct Impeachment Inquiry of Biden
“Anyone who believes that impeaching this president shouldn’t be a priority, I think has to reconsider.”
Lou Dobbs wishes that Congress were in special session with the sole purpose of conducting an impeachment inquiry of President Biden.
