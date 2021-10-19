DHS Insider Who Exposed ‘Reasonable Fear’ Migrant Loophole GOES PUBLIC!

Donate:Get emails:Follow:Telegram:https://t.me/project_veritasFB:IG:Telegram:https://t.me/JamesOKeefeIIIIG:Mission StatementInvestigate & expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions in order to achieve a more ethical & transparent society.Core ValuesMORAL COURAGE - Courage is the virtue that sustains all others. We choose to overcome our fears.WE ARE ALL LEADERS - Turning people into leaders. Completed staff work. Ownership.COLLABORATION - Best not to work in silos. No one individual is as smart as all of us.RESILIENCE - Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent. Never, ever, ever give up. We don't let mistakes or setbacks discourage us. Pursue perfection, knowing full well you will never attain it.MISSION DRIVEN - The best people are motivated by purpose. We are passionate and truly believe in our cause. We must be externally focused, not internally focused.MAKE THE STATUS QUO DO THE IMPOSSIBLE - We move mountains. Failure is not an option. We do whatever it takes.THE TIP OF THE SPEAR - We are a loss leader. We do not shy away from conflict or litigation.Ethical ValuesRule #1 – Truth is paramount. Our reporting is fact based with clear and irrefutable video and audio content. Truth is paramount. We never deceive our audience. We do not distort the facts or the context. We do not “selectively edit.”Rule #2 – We do not break the law. We maintain one-party consent when recording someone is inherently moral and ethical. We never record when there is zero-party consent. In areas where we are required to have consent from all parties, we seek legal guidance regarding the expectation of privacy’s impact on our right to record.Rule #3 – We adhere to the 1st Amendment rights of others. During our investigations we do not disrupt the peace. We do not infringe on the 1st Amendment rights of others.Rule #4 – The Zekman Test. The undercover investigations we pursue are judged by us to be of “vital public interest” and “profound importance.” The Zekman Test is our baseline. Undercover investigative reporting is necessary because, “...there’s no other way to get the story...” Whereas the Society of Professional Journalists allows for undercover techniques, if undercover techniques are necessary to expose issues of vital public importance; we believe they are not only allowed but required.Rule #5 – We Protect the Innocent When Possible - Embarrassing private details are not to be investigated. We sta...