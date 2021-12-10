© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ο ΠΑΤΕΡΑΣ ΑΓΑΘΑΓΓΕΛΟΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΟΝ ΜΕΤΑΝΘΡΩΠΙΣΜΟ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΜΕΓΑΛΗ ΕΠΑΝΑΦΟΡΑ
Follow
1
Share
Report
10 views • December 10, 2021
Για τον Mετανθρωπισμό, μας μιλά ο Πατέρας Αγαθάγγελος, και για το πώς προωθείται αυτός ως νέος τρόπος ζωής. Μας μιλά για την μεγάλη επαναφορά που ήδη έχει κάνει ο Θεός χωρίς κανέναν εκβιασμό του ανθρώπου, στέλνοντας τον Μεσσία στη Γη. Κάνει λόγο για την χρήση των νέων τεχνολογιών από την ΝΤΠ με στόχο την "βελτίωση" του ανθρώπου και, τέλος, μας καλεί να μείνουμε μαζί με τον Χριστό !!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.