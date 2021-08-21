© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HOSPITAL NIEGA TRASPLANTE DE ÓRGANOS A NO VACUNADOS
Follow
1
Share
Report
41 views • August 21, 2021
Subtitulado al español por @FLC (Frotando la Costumbre).
Brillante la abogada irlandesa Tracey O' Mahony dando la cara ante esta aberración que, por cierto, trae a la memoria esa instancia en la que el bueno de Bill Gates, en el escenario del globalista Aspen Institute, hablaba de los "paneles de la muerte" con una sonrisa en la cara.
Documentación:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1LyY-NWr6z5B3HVTSaUxVZ8eqvBcQeWQP
Brillante la abogada irlandesa Tracey O' Mahony dando la cara ante esta aberración que, por cierto, trae a la memoria esa instancia en la que el bueno de Bill Gates, en el escenario del globalista Aspen Institute, hablaba de los "paneles de la muerte" con una sonrisa en la cara.
Documentación:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1LyY-NWr6z5B3HVTSaUxVZ8eqvBcQeWQP
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.