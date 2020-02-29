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From My Prayer Closet To Yours ~ A Prayer Poem Of Preponderance ~ Fisher Of Men.
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4 views • February 29, 2020
From My Prayer Closet to Yours is a new series for Fisher of Men Productions. While most of these thoughts are shared on Facebook, occasionally one will be released in video format to YouTube. I hope this blesses your heart. If it does, please like and please SHARE!
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