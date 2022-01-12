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Health Care and the Constitution, an Introduction
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30 views • January 12, 2022
Control. Mandate. Provide. Supporters of the monster state want you to believe that the constitution authorizes the feds to do these - and more - when it comes to your health care. They’re ignorant. Or lying. Or both.
Path to Liberty: January 12, 2022
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Path to Liberty: January 12, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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