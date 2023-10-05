Create New Account
10.05.23 Ruminations During Caffinations: Zombie Download Fail?
Beer and Gear
It's being kicked about that the DL was to open the phospholipid envelope and disperse any number of diseases. More like it's just more unconstitutional spyware so I'm assuming this was a software update related to more 4A violations. Remember the FBI just made a new classification for MAGA Terrorists. What do you have to hide Komrade? Aren't you patriotic Tovarisch?If you've been turned into a zombie hit me up below w "BRAINS" lol

Thanks for watching

Big 3 my friends

E.

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

