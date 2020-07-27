Google Is Working On Smart Tattoos That Turn Skin Into Living Touchpad

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Google is working on smart tattoos that, when applied to skin, will transform the human body into a living touchpad via embedded sensors.
Part of Google Research, the wearable project is called "SkinMarks" that uses rub-on tattoos.
The project is an effort to create the next generation of wearable technology devices, the CNET reported citing white papers and demo videos,
Here's how the technology works.-
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https://www.newskarnataka.com/technology/google-working-on-smart-tattoos-that-turn-skin-into-living-touchpad
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