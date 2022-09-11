Kharkov Offensive 2.0: Winning Headlines Today, Hastening Defeat for Tomorrow

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for September 10, 2022
- Ukraine continues its offensive around
the Kharkov region after its Kherson offensive failed at great cost in
lives and equipment;
- Tactical gains by Ukraine in Kharkov are also coming at great cost in lives and equipment and will leave Ukrainian forces in ultimately a weaker position than when they began;
- Russian withdrawals are tactical, focusing on long-term victory rather than daily headlines;
- Russia has repeatedly conserved manpower and equipment in the face of Ukrainian surges to later reform lines and counter attack on their own terms;
- The correlation of forces continues to favor Russia;
References:
Guardian - Russia sends reinforcements to Kharkiv to repel Ukraine counterattack:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/sep/09/russia-kharkiv-reinforcements-ukraine-counterattack
The Duran - Kharkov, Palmyra and constraints of a 'special military operation':
https://youtu.be/zMdmlZs-F9Y
How to Support The New Atlas' Work (and thank you!):
Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer
PromptPay: 0851547235
PayPal: [email protected]
Cryptocurrency Donations:
Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7
BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr
Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR
Mirrored - The New Atlas
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.