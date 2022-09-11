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Kharkov Offensive 2.0: Winning Headlines Today, Hastening Defeat for Tomorrow
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286 views • September 11, 2022

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for September 10, 2022

- Ukraine continues its offensive around the Kharkov region after its Kherson offensive failed at great cost in lives and equipment;
- Tactical gains by Ukraine in Kharkov are also coming at great cost in lives and equipment and will leave Ukrainian forces in ultimately a weaker position than when they began;
- Russian withdrawals are tactical, focusing on long-term victory rather than daily headlines;
- Russia has repeatedly conserved manpower and equipment in the face of Ukrainian surges to later reform lines and counter attack on their own terms;
- The correlation of forces continues to favor Russia;

References:

Guardian - Russia sends reinforcements to Kharkiv to repel Ukraine counterattack:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/sep/09/russia-kharkiv-reinforcements-ukraine-counterattack
The Duran - Kharkov, Palmyra and constraints of a 'special military operation':
https://youtu.be/zMdmlZs-F9Y

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