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"The Times To Come: America" - The King of Fierce Countenance Will Rule Mystery Babylon
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147 views • November 15, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: “And he shall speak great words against the Most High, and will weary His saints. He will change the times and laws and they shall fall into his hands until time, times and half a time"- Paraphrase of Daniel 7:25.
The "king of fierce countenance" of Daniel 8:23 is revealed. He will rule from Mystery Babylon, his seat shall rise in the United States of America and in fact he rises from their midst. A man who understands dark sayings, of no mercy or kindness. An absolute dictator, a "king in a time of few king"s. Hear the words of the Lord: Barack Obama will rise again to power in America and this time nobody will remove him until he is struck down and removed by the Lord. See Daniel 8:23- 25. A caution once again: Stop listening to and following false prophets. When they are cut down by God all who follow them will feel the pain of the axe as well. Let us take these warnings and guidances from the Lord Jesus Christ seriously.
Full prophecy can be seen on the blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/12/02/the-times-to-come-america-dec-2-2019/
Related Prophecies:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/09/a-proud-boaster-🗣-🗯-🗯-august-1-2015/
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/12/03/number-44-will-return-dec3-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
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OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: “And he shall speak great words against the Most High, and will weary His saints. He will change the times and laws and they shall fall into his hands until time, times and half a time"- Paraphrase of Daniel 7:25.
The "king of fierce countenance" of Daniel 8:23 is revealed. He will rule from Mystery Babylon, his seat shall rise in the United States of America and in fact he rises from their midst. A man who understands dark sayings, of no mercy or kindness. An absolute dictator, a "king in a time of few king"s. Hear the words of the Lord: Barack Obama will rise again to power in America and this time nobody will remove him until he is struck down and removed by the Lord. See Daniel 8:23- 25. A caution once again: Stop listening to and following false prophets. When they are cut down by God all who follow them will feel the pain of the axe as well. Let us take these warnings and guidances from the Lord Jesus Christ seriously.
Full prophecy can be seen on the blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/12/02/the-times-to-come-america-dec-2-2019/
Related Prophecies:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/09/a-proud-boaster-🗣-🗯-🗯-august-1-2015/
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/12/03/number-44-will-return-dec3-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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