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The David Knight Show (20October20 Full Show)
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44 views • October 20, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:04:29 Trump finally calls Fauci an “idiot” but criticizes his baseball pitch, not his COVID pitch and says he won’t fire him
— 00:18:40 Now that some candidates are making vaccine safety an issue, Trump says he won’t mandate vaccines. Cuomo & Newsom have a plan to quickly walk back safety concerns and push mandatory vaccination
— 00:41:47 France’s Macron openly admits govt school is about shaping children’s minds and opposing religion
— 00:46:10 Rapper “50 Cent” freaks out when he realizes Biden will turn him into 38 Cent; Biden’s taxes will be used for GUN CONTROL
— 00:55:44 IMF and the world’s central bankers unveil plan for “New Bretton Woods” called “World Debt Reset” (Davos calls it “The Great Reset”) — enslave the world with debt, lockdown everyone down with COVID19, reset to a digital cashless currency and make surrendering property & vaccination/ID a condition to escape indefinite detention
— 01:55:16 Barr’s DOJ antitrust move against Google is avoiding election interference and censorship — because that’s what the military surveillance WANTS Google to do FOR them
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:04:29 Trump finally calls Fauci an “idiot” but criticizes his baseball pitch, not his COVID pitch and says he won’t fire him
— 00:18:40 Now that some candidates are making vaccine safety an issue, Trump says he won’t mandate vaccines. Cuomo & Newsom have a plan to quickly walk back safety concerns and push mandatory vaccination
— 00:41:47 France’s Macron openly admits govt school is about shaping children’s minds and opposing religion
— 00:46:10 Rapper “50 Cent” freaks out when he realizes Biden will turn him into 38 Cent; Biden’s taxes will be used for GUN CONTROL
— 00:55:44 IMF and the world’s central bankers unveil plan for “New Bretton Woods” called “World Debt Reset” (Davos calls it “The Great Reset”) — enslave the world with debt, lockdown everyone down with COVID19, reset to a digital cashless currency and make surrendering property & vaccination/ID a condition to escape indefinite detention
— 01:55:16 Barr’s DOJ antitrust move against Google is avoiding election interference and censorship — because that’s what the military surveillance WANTS Google to do FOR them
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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