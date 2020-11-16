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Stop The Steal Rally in Washington DC
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76 views • November 16, 2020
Over one million people show up at the "Stop The Steal Rally" in Washington DC on Saturday November 14, 2020. The event was organized by Infowars.com to let the mainstream news media know that they do not decide who won the presidential election. It is the voters who decide. The event emphasized that there is overwhelming evidence of voter fraud, and that it looks like Trump actually won the election. Hopefully this event will enable the justice system to take appropriate action. It is no surprise that MSM has not covered this event.
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