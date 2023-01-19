FEARLESS Special: The ‘COVID Cartel’ & the Price for Freedom | We Won’t Comply

Jason Whitlock presents an unforgettable “Fearless” special, featuring several of the bravest patriots. Most of these warriors were significantly hurt by the vaccine mandate. When President Joe Biden made the decision to order all Americans to inject themselves with a developmental vaccine that had unknown long-term side effects, he made a life-altering, ineffable impact on many of our nation’s citizens. The heroes on today’s show have paid the price for standing up to this experimental decree. These heroes include Robert F. Kennedy Jr.; Chris Singleton, a former MLB player; Beth Faber, a former ESPN producer; Ken Mauer, a former NBA referee and one of the association's longest-tenured officials; Stephen Kaplan, a former Navy SEAL; Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin; NBA legend John Stockton; Ken Ruettgers, a former Green Bay Packers Hall-of-Famer; Nick Rolovich, the former head coach of WSU football; and Dr. Joel Wallskog, a top board-certified orthopedic surgeon who developed a condition after receiving his first Moderna COVID vaccine. Steve Deace, a fearless, remarkable BlazeTV icon, joins Jason and these heroes in some in-depth conversations about these patriots’ experiences with the vaccine mandate that was tyrannically forced on Americans. The "COVID Cartel" will not take responsibility, but these patriots will expose Big Pharma’s real, hidden agenda. Don’t miss the most exciting show this year!

SHOW OUTLINE

00:00 Introduction

05:52 Sen. Ron Johnson & Steve Deace

40:03 Robert F. Kennedy Jr & Steve Deace

1:19:22 Ken Ruettgers, Sen. Ron Johnson & Dr. Joel Wallskog, MD

1:49:18 Robert F. Kennedy Jr, NBA Legend John Stockton, Ken Mauer & Navy SEAL Steve Kaplan

2:29:42 Nick Rolovich, Beth Faber & Chris Singleton

3:02:57 Jason Whitlock & Steve Deace

Source:

https://rumble.com/v262pqs-fearless-special-the-covid-cartel-and-the-price-for-freedom-we-wont-comply-.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=4

