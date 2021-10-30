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End Times All the markers are in place
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193 views • October 30, 2021
The Simpson's La Palma
This one is real good!
https://youtu.be/OApF_aUhGhs
They're arriving.
This is NOT meteorite shower moving way to slow.
Watch "UNBELIEVABLE Sighting in Oregon Last Night #shorts" on YouTube
https://youtube.com/shorts/WjaCL852Y7o?feature=share
The Arrival
https://www.brighteon.com/c8e621fc-a149-4fa4-b0fd-2754c959d0cf
This one is real good!
https://youtu.be/OApF_aUhGhs
They're arriving.
This is NOT meteorite shower moving way to slow.
Watch "UNBELIEVABLE Sighting in Oregon Last Night #shorts" on YouTube
https://youtube.com/shorts/WjaCL852Y7o?feature=share
The Arrival
https://www.brighteon.com/c8e621fc-a149-4fa4-b0fd-2754c959d0cf
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