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THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - PART 11
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73 views • July 28, 2021
This is a MIRROR in an effort to spread the word.
Link to the original video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/F1dXQ1szMdXl/
Find the original video's description below:
"Part 11: Further exposure of Bill Gates, being involved in some of the most polluting companies in the world. Exposing his money fraud and redefining philanthropy...
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Alexander Nakarada, Mortifer V., Art of Silence, Gothic Storm, Serge Narcissoff
This is part 11 of 17 parts in total. Part 12 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready...
If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/
We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...
Join our FallCabal Telegram platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal"
Link to the original video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/F1dXQ1szMdXl/
Find the original video's description below:
"Part 11: Further exposure of Bill Gates, being involved in some of the most polluting companies in the world. Exposing his money fraud and redefining philanthropy...
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Alexander Nakarada, Mortifer V., Art of Silence, Gothic Storm, Serge Narcissoff
This is part 11 of 17 parts in total. Part 12 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready...
If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/
We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...
Join our FallCabal Telegram platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal"
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